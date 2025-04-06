Ayush Ministry to organise Yoga Mahotsav

The Ayush Ministry will organise Yoga Mahotsav 2025 to mark the 75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Monday.

The event, coinciding with World Health Day, will feature a grand Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstration at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and other dignitaries.

Ayush Joint Secretary Monalisa Dash shared insights about the benefits of practising CYP, which will be a highlight of the 75-day countdown to the IDY.

The CYP, the foundation of International Day of Yoga, is available in 22 languages. The Braille edition of the CYP was launched last year to promote inclusivity.

“So far, over 24 crore people have directly participated in International Day of Yoga. The number of participants is increasing every year, and new records are being made. This year too, we are expecting to set a new milestone in participation,” the Ayush Ministry said in a communiqué.

As the central coordinating body for International Day of Yoga, the Ayush Ministry has been instrumental in transforming the celebration into a global movement. Over the past decade, it has launched numerous initiatives and collaborations to further amplify the reach and impact of Yoga worldwide, it said.

It may be mentioned that the 75-day countdown is an important event in observance of the International Day of Yoga every year. The Ministry hopes to kindle a “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga in the 75-day run-up to IDY-2025.