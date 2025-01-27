BIS recognizes DP AHTU’s processes, awards IS-ISO-9001:2015 certification

For the achievements and performance by the Anti- Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, an IS-ISO-9001:2015 certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) has been awarded to the unit, recognizing their methods and procedures.

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, in the presence of BIS officials, presented ISO certificate to AHTU Crime Branch officials, and lauded their achievements, while also motivated them to perform continuously.

The AHTU, which functions under Delhi Police’s crime branch, was formed in 2014 and is a specialized unit to handle cases related to Human Trafficking, Kidnapping, Abduction, Missing Children, Unclaimed Children, Beggars, Child Labour, and also sexual abuse of children etc.

The matters handled by AHTU are monitored by National Human Rights Commission, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Delhi Commission for Women and various courts including Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

According to police, the team under Vikram Singh, DCP Crime and ACP Arun Chauhan worked relentlessly for the last two months to create Standards of Operating Procedures (SOPs), prepare documentation and other tasks under the close supervision of senior officers.

Thereafter, the BIS official teams performed audits regarding the work process and procedure followed by AHTU, apart from inspection of records and also interacted with the police officials. After all the due process and thorough audit, the BIS granted IS-ISO-9001:2015 certification to the AHTU.

In the wake of continuous achievements and its performance, the AHTU team decided to obtain the certification of standardization of its work from the BIS.

Meanwhile, during the last five years, AHTU teams have recovered 1442 minor children including 1045 girls and 397 boys and also rescued 2013 adults, who were reported kidnapped or missing and reunited them with their family.

Last year, under guidance of Delhi Police chief, the unit traced 227 minors who had been kidnapped or missing, and reunited them with their parents. Further, 38 accused have also been apprehended and handed over to concerned police stations for further legal action.