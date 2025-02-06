Ayush Ministry’s ‘Shatavari – For Better Health’ campaign launched

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday launched ‘Shatavari –For Better Health’, in a bid to raise awareness about the health benefits of medicinal plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Jadhav highlighted the significant progress made by the Ministry of Ayush over the last decade and lauded the efforts of National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) for launching this new initiative to promote awareness about Shatavari.

Recalling the successful campaigns led by NMPB, including those for amla, moringa, giloe, and ashwagandha, he said these initiatives have contributed to spreading knowledge of the health benefits of medicinal plants across the country.

Jadhav also emphasised the relevance of Shatavari in achieving the ‘Panch Pran’ goal outlined by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022.

“The Prime Minister envisioned making India a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day in 2047. As part of this mission, the Shatavari plant has been identified as a key resource for enhancing women’s health in India. This aligns with the broader goal of holistic well-being of citizens,” he said.

In his address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, elaborated on the activities and achievements of NMPB in promoting medicinal plants. He also shared insights into the central sector scheme for the conservation, development, and sustainable management of medicinal plants, an initiative to ensure the long-term preservation and cultivation of important medicinal species, including Shatavari.

Shatavari, known for its numerous health benefits, particularly in supporting women’s health and enhancing immunity, will now receive focused attention through this campaign, ensuring it reaches wider audiences across the nation.