Passengers of derailed North East Exp brought to Kokrajhar by Spl train

A special train arrived at Kokrajhar station, lower Assam, with passengers who were on board the derailed North East Express.

The North East Express from Delhi to Kamakhya met with the accident near Raghunathpur in Bihar on the night of October 11. Eyewitnesses shared their accounts of the incident, and the Railway Department offered assistance to the passengers upon their arrival at Kokrajhar station.

The derailment happened at 9:53 pm resulting in four fatalities and injuries to 70 passengers.

Images from the scene depicted two AC 3 Tier coaches overturned and four other coaches off the tracks. The Railway Ministry reported, “Train number 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya) was passing through the main line of Raghunathpur station. Six coaches derailed.”

The 23-coach train had commenced its journey at 7:40 am on Wednesday from the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi and was originally scheduled for a nearly 33-hour trip to Kamakhya.

A special train was dispatched to transport passengers of the ill-fated train. This special train brought them to Kokrajhar station on the night of October 12. As passengers disembarked the journey, the Railway Department provided them with relief, including various food items, drinking water, and milk packets, a statement said.

There were a total of 24 passengers from the Kokrajhar district on board. Of them, 22 passengers safely returned to Kokrajhar, while others got off at alternative stations, the railway department informed.