Passengers board Coromandel Express battling fears

Passengers were heard battling fear and challenges of survival and finally overcome apprehensions to be able to make a living, as the Coromandel Express chugged out of Shalimar station on the up journey at 3.25 pm today after days of the tragic accident at Bahanaga Bazar station near Balasore.

Even the accident could not impact the choc-a-bloc picture of the general bogies of the train that is consi dered a lifeline for Southbound patients and migrant labourers. Returning to its old picture, the four coaches meant for the general sleeper were packed with passengers.

Not only were the seats full, even the spaces used as passages were crowded and were brimming with passengers struggling to manage their luggage. Several passengers claimed that their family was sceptical about the journey of the train that had just met with a deadly accident. “My family was reluctant about letting me board the trains after the accident.

Even I have fears somewhere, thinking about the horrific visuals that we have all seen in the past few days. But to be able to make ends meet, we need to work,” said a passenger. Another passenger, who was heading for Bangalore to resume work after a leave, added, “My mother was jittery and was insisting on cancelling the ticket.

However, I cannot afford to take risks with my job that I got after a lot of struggle. What happened was scary but we need to overcome our fears as bread-earners of the family.” The rush for boarding the train was evident from the information available from the South Eastern Railway. According to the zonal railway sources, the occupancy of the train that resumed services for the first time today after five days of the accident involving triple collision, was more than 100 per cent. Since the coaches of the accident-hit train were damaged and have been secured for investigation, another rake from the fleet was rolled out on the route today.

According to the railway sources, for now, the train would be run at a restricted speed of 10 to 20 kmph on the accident site stretch. As the train moved a few kilometres from Shalimar station, glitches in the air-conditioning in some of the bogies reportedly occurred. According to the CPRO of the zonal railway, the AC was regulated and the temperatures were increased.