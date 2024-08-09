Parliament adjourned sine die after Budget Session

Parliament adjourned sine die on Friday after conclusion of the Budget Session which saw presentation of the first full Budget of the Narendra Modi Government’s third consecutive term in office.

It was the second session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla announced that productivity during the session was 136 per cent.

The Session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on 22 July and concluded on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had presented an Interim Budget for 2024-25 just before the 17th Lok Sabha’s term ended.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also declared the Upper House adjourned sine die after its 265th session.

Delivering his valedictory address, the Lok Sabha Speaker said there were 15 sittings of the House which lasted for around 115 hours. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-2025 on the floor of the House on 23 July, 2024.

General Discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 lasted 27 hours 19 minutes and 181 Members participated in the discussion. The Finance Minister replied to the discussion on 30 July, 2024.

He said that Demands for Grants of selected Ministries and Departments were discussed in the House from 30 July, 2024 to 5 August, 2024 and subsequently the Demands for Grants were passed by the House.

The Appropriation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on 5 August, 2024.

He said that 12 Government Bills were introduced and four Bills were passed during the session. The Bills which were passed were The Finance Bill, 2024; The Appropriation Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024.

Mr Birla said that 86 starred questions were answered orally during the Session. A total of 400 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour and a total of 358 matters were taken up under Rule 377.