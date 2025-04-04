Waqf amendment bill effect: 50 Munambam residents join BJP

Following the passing of the Wakf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, as many as 50 people from Munambam, a coastal village located off Kochi city in Kerala, which is a Christian dominated one, joined the BJP on Friday.

They were part of the Munambam agitation launched against the Waqf boards claim over their land which were in their possession for years . BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave them membership

Earlier, the local people under the banner of Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samathi (Munamabam land protection forum) gave a rousing reception at the venue of the agitation in Munambam to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar who visited Munambam on Friday.

The forum leaders hailed that Rajeev Chandrasekhar kept his word that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill would be passed and bring relief to 610 families who were facing Waqf Board’s claim on their lands.

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the BJP will be with the residents of Munambam until they get revenue rights over their land. “ Today is an important day in Kerala politics. The protest of the people of Munambam, who were abandoned by their elected representatives, has come to national attention. We have got an opportunity to create a better future for you. We will continue to be with you until you get the revenue rights over your property,” . Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who keeps his words,” he added . The residents of Munambam demanded that they wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thank him for saving them from the Waqf board ‘s threat of eviction from their properties .Rajiv Chandra Shekhar replied that he would provide an opportunity.

Celebrations erupted in Munambam after the Rajya sabha passed the Waqf bill with firecrackers and distribution of sweets. They shouted slogans greeting PM Modi Amit Shah, Suresh Gopi and George Kurian The protesters watched the discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajaya Sabha live on the television installed in the protest venue.