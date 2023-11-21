‘Panauti’ made India lose in World Cup final: Rahul’s dig at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “panauti” (bad omen) and blamed him for the crushing defeat of India in the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia.

Taking a dig at the VVIP presence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the cricket match on Sunday, he said, “Acha khaasa ladke World Cup jeet rahe the, panauti ne harwa diya (the boys were playing well, but ‘panauti’ made them lose)”.

Gandhi was addressing a crowd at Bayut in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

“PM means–Panauti Modi. Whether the media covers it or not, the public knows it very well,” he claimed.

The former Congress chief also targeted the BJP-led Centre over a BJP leader urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh a few months ago.

“Have you seen any animal going to a BJP leader’s home and peeing on him. But in Madhya Pradesh, one BJP MLA had the audacity to pee on a tribal man. This is their (BJP) thinking,” he said.

Gandhi also drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani.

“Modi’s job is to divert your attention. Adani’s job is to pick your pocket. What do two pickpockets do when they want to loot someone? They work together to divert the attention of their target. One of them will come and talk to you, while his friend will come from behind and steal your money,” he added.

He also talked about the success of his 4,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra. “I bonded with people over love, while they (BJP) keep hatred in the society. Why do they spread hatred and violence and what benefits do they get? I have come here to explain this.

“What is the biggest issue in India today? Unemployment, poverty and inflation,” Gandhi added.