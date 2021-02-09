A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead on Monday by BSF troops near the international border fence in the Samba Sector of Jammu.

The intruder was shot about 40 metres inside the Indian territory and near the spot where the BSF had recently detected a cross-border tunnel dug by Pakistani agencies to push in terrorists.

A Pakistani intruder was earlier killed near the spot in November.

A BSF spokesman said that; “On 8 February 2021 at about 09:45 hrs, ever vigilant BSF troops observed a Pak Intruder heading towards BS fence near BP No 64 in area of BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Jammu.

Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB approx 40 mtr (own side). It may be noted that a Pakistani intruder was killed in the same area on 23 rd November 2020. A tunnel was also detected in this area recently. Search of the area in progress.”