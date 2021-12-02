Pakistani handlers trying to radicalise Kashmiri youth: DGP

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan agents and their handlers in Kashmir are trying very hard to radicalise the youth and involve them in terrorism.

DGP, who was reviewing the security situation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Pulwama, said that J&K Police is making every effort to stop the involvement of youth and has remained successful in bringing back several misguided youths to their parents. He said that Pakistan agents and their handlers are hell-bent to disturb the peace here.

He said that Pakistan and its agents are trying to push more terrorists into Kashmir during snow season through the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri, Poonch, Bandipora, and Kupwara. He said that our security forces protecting our borders and police at hinterland are active to thwart their attempts of infiltration.

He complimented Police and Security Forces for neutralising two dreaded terrorists, including a Pakistani, in an encounter on Wednesday.

He said that Yasir Parray who was known as an IED expert had joined the JeM in 2019 and was involved in killing two Army officials and injuring some others in an IED blast.

The DGP said that the other foreign terrorist neutralised was known as Ali Bhai and he too was involved in various terror cases. The two terrorists were working together in radicalising youth.

He said that Police and security forces are working in great synergy to eliminate remaining commanders of terror outfits to maintain peace and order.

The DGP impressed upon the police officers to strive harder to maintain peace and order in the UT.

He emphasized that the police personnel must deal strictly with elements involved in the radicalization of youth and pushing them towards terrorism. He directed the police officers to identify and book the persons involved in such activities.

He directed the officers that the cooperation of people is important for the force to achieve more success on the anti-militancy front and emphasised for better police-public relations.