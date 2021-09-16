Pakistan sponsored terror module was planning attacks like ‘1993 Mumbai blasts’

The Pakistan-sponsored terror operatives arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday were planning to carry out blasts on bridges, railway tracks and large gatherings in India, Delhi police sources said on Thursday.

After interrogating the six people who were arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday, has revealed that they were planning to carry out an attack on the lines of the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Out of the six, two terrorists, Zeeshan and Osama were trained at Thatta in Pakistan for carrying out such attacks in India and despite the duo’s visit to Pakistan multiple times, their passports are not stamped, Delhi police sources said.

They had taken the sea route and entered through Gwadar Port. They also used a motorboat while en route to Pakistan from Oman. People from different locations were supposed to meet after conducting recces in different locations and during interrogation, the role of sleeper cells has also come out, sources said.

1.5 kg RDX was recovered from the terrorists and the probe agency is investigating and connecting each and every angle. According to Delhi police’s special cell, 15 Bengali-speaking persons were also trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a town named Jioni near Gwadar port along with two arrested terrorists.

Police suspect they are from West Bengal. Maharastra ATS team is in Delhi for meeting Special Cell officers and joint interrogation of the suspects is likely. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police.

All the six arrested accused, including Osama and Qamar, were produced at a Delhi court and have been taken to fourteen-day police remand for further interrogation.