Pak backed inter-state narco-terror module busted

In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army along with J&K Police has arrested four smugglers involved in running the module.

The Srinagar based defense spokesman said that acting on a credible input regarding a Punjab based narco smuggler who had arrived in Kashmir at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a joint search operation by Indian Army along with JKP was launched in Zurhama area of PS Trehgam.

On the conclusion of the search operation, four persons including a non local were arrested, while they were in the process of exchanging approximately 8 kgs of smuggled narcotics and Rs 5 lakh of Indian currency.

During the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the narcotics consignment was sent by two POJK based terrorist handlers of LeT.

This is yet another example of the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terror groups to disrupt peace and harmony in the valley. However, Indian Army and all security forces of J&K remain steadfast in their task to not allow the adversary to disturb stability in Kashmir, the spokesman added.