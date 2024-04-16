Two students among six killed in Srinagar boat mishap

At least six people, including two school children, were killed early morning on Tuesday when a boat ferrying them on the river Jhelum capsized in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Men of the Army, National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations. Three people are undergoing treatment in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

The boat was reportedly carrying 15 people when it sank at Ganderbal near Batwara. The water level in the Jhelum had risen due to torrential rains in the region.

Srinagar’s Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat said at least 15 people were travelling in the boat, including seven minors. “The rescue operation is ongoing,” he said. “So far, 12 people have been fished out from the river, six of them unfortunately died in the incident.” He said three of the rescued six are being treated in the hospital, and the remaining were discharged.

A pall of gloom descended on the area after the bodies of those who lost their lives were brought out.

Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police and Srinagar’s DC and SSP were monitoring the rescue operations on the spot at Ganderbal near Batwara.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he was constantly monitoring the situation and added the administration was providing all possible help to the bereaved families.

Sinha wrote on X, ”I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Teams of SDRF, Army and other agencies are carrying out relief and rescue work.”

He added, “Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos (Indian Navy’s elite marine commandos) teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground.”

Former chief ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone were among those who have expressed grief over the tragedy.