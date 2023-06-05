Paddy sowing in full swing in Kashmir

Paddy sowing is in full swing in Kashmir Valley, which began in May and will continue till the end of June. Paddy transplantation activity can be seen in the roadside fields, particularly in Budgam and Pulwama districts.

The agriculture university has in its advisory to farmers suggested transplanting 30 days old, healthy seedlings grown in traditional nursery or 25 days old grown under protected nursery conditions.

Rice is the staple crop of Kashmir where several varieties of paddy are produced. The aromatic mushk budji is the native variety of rice in Kashmir.

However, the high yield new varieties have pushed the native paddy to near extinction. Efforts are being made by the government agencies to revive the native variety.