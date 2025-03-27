PM Modi to inaugurate historic Katra-Kashmir rail link on 19 April

The inauguration of the historic rail link between the Kashmir valley and the rest of the country will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 April when he will flag off the specially fabricated Vande Bharat to the valley from Katra.

According to reports, the train will depart from Katra, the base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Initially, the train will run between Katra and Baramulla in North Kashmir and the valley-bound passengers arriving from different places shall have to change trains at Katra. After the expansion of the Jammu railway station is completed by August, trains to Kashmir will originate from Jammu.

Before flagging off the first train to Kashmir from Katra, Modi is likely to visit the Chenab Bridge, one of the world’s highest railway bridges. This engineering marvel is a crucial component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Thereafter, the PM will proceed to Katra to flag off the inaugural train to Kashmir. He is also expected to address a public rally before returning to New Delhi.

The safety aspects of the rail link have been thoroughly examined by top railway officers. The chairman of the Railway Board recently visited the Chenab Bridge and other safety components and later reported the status to the Union Home Secretary in a meeting here.

The rail route has a large number of bridges and tunnels, construction of which was not only challenging but also time consuming.

The USBRL project spans 272 kilometres and has been completed in phases. The 118 kms Qazigund to Baramulla section was inaugurated in October 2009, followed by the 18 kms Banihal to Qazigund stretch in June 2013. The 25 kms Udhampur to Katra section became operational in July 2014, while the 48 kms Banihal to Sangaldan section was inaugurated in February 2023.

The launch of the train to the valley will provide a reliable travel mode to the people and is also expected to boost the economy of the region.