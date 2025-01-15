The importance of poush nabanna on Sankranti day

The traditional Poush Parbon or Nabanna utsab during the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti brings happy tidings to all, of abundance of newly-harvested paddy and crops. Various forms of delicacies are prepared from the newly-harvested rice powder with the date plum jaggery adding flavour to it. The delicacies are first offered to goddess Laxmi, which marks the celebration of Poush Parbon on Makar Sankranti.

The self-help groups in Serampore during the Serampore Heritage and Tourism Festival come forward with Pithe Puli utsav upholding the traditional food culture of Sankranti. The city mission manager NULM department of Serampore Municipality, Tania Hore, said, “The rich tradition of Pithe Puli utsav needs to be carried forward to the present generation.”

Shukla Sarkar from Janai and Aparna Pal from Nalikul, both housewives, recollected the good old days of an extended family or joint family system. She said, “With the commencement of Makar Sankranti, practically the entire family got involved in the preparation of pithe (a type of rice cake), the essence and flavour of nolen gur (date palm jaggery) filled the entire building.”

