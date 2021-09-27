Follow Us:
Over 4.74 crore vax with States/UTs; 21 lakh more in pipeline; Centre

Over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

SNS | New Delhi | September 27, 2021 8:30 pm

representational image (iStock photo)

More than 84.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and nearly 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

 

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

 

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply for free 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs.

