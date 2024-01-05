India registers 761 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

A total of 761 people tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to data issued by the ministry, the Covid caseload in the country rose to 4,50,16,604 with the addition of the new cases. Among these also included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

Of the new cases, Karnataka reported 298, Maharashtra 171 and Kerala 153.

Seven cases were reported from Delhi.

As per the data, the death toll rose to 5,33,385 as 12 more succumbed to the disease. Five deaths were reported from Kerala, four from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra and one from Uttar Pradesh.

On a positive note, 838 people recuperated from the disease during the said period. The total recovery rose to 4,44,78, 885.

The active cases in the country stand at 4,334.