Our public health model is unique in India: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state’s public health model was unique in the country as it enacted the Right to Health Bill for every person, and raised the CM Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna’s (CMCSBY) treatment limit up to Rs 25 lakh in the current fiscal year.

Gehlot was addressing the swearing-in ceremony of 1763 newly appointed doctors and the launch function of the RajHealth portal at newly built Rajasthan International Centre here.

Wishing a bright future to the newly appointed doctors, Gehlot claimed that the common man was feeling secured with the facility of free treatment up to Rs 25 in CMCSY, which included free OPD-IPD facilities at the private and government hospitals and pathological tests.

Recalling the previous UPA government, Gehlot said the Manmohan Singh government at the centre had given many rights to the citizens including the Right to Information, the Right to Food Security, the Right to Education and Employment Guarantee. In this series, he said, the State Government implemented the Right to Health.

On meeting challenges during Covid-19 phases, the CM said that the Centre for Post-Covid Rehabilitation and Institute of Respiratory Disease were being opened with a cost of Rs 120 crore. The research and results of this centre will not only benefit the state but the entire country, he added.

He said that seven per cent of the state’s budget will be spent on medical and health and . 90% of people in the state have health insurance, which is the highest in the country.

According to the CM, it is the result of all the government’s schemes and better implementation that Rajasthan is among the leading states in the country on various standards including low Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that now the doctor will be available in each PHC with the posting of newly appointed doctors.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that the newly appointed doctors will have an important role in making the state a Nirogi Rajasthan (Healthy Rajasthan) and carrying the health model of the state to the country.