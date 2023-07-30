Three youths electrocuted, one injured during Tazia procession in Dholpur city

Three youths were electrocuted and fourth one injured when their ‘Tazia’ being taken for ‘Dafnana’ (bury) touched the high tension power (1100 KV) line at Karbala near Shergarh Fort in Dholpur city early this morning.

The injured was rushed to the district hospital in Dholpur where his condition is stated to be stable after the CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), the District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told The Statesman when contacted.

The deceased were identified as Muneeb, 25, Abrar, 19, and Rihan, 18, the SP said, adding the bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem.

Fourth one Vaseem, who was immediately given CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) survived and was under medical observation.

Scores of people of muslim community who were taking ‘Islampura Tazia in Muharram’ accidently touched the live wires at 8:30 am. Irked by the casualties, they held a protest outside the Hospital blaming that it was the policemen who asked them to rush the procession as early as possible.

The police force led by the SP reached the spot and assured the protesters that a thorough probe would be done and the two cops moving with the procession would be interrogated. The state power corporation also suspended one JEN, and one lineman for their negligence.

Expressing his grief on the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his tweet said, “While burying Tajiya of Muharram in Dholpur, the sad news of electrical accident was received. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Necessary instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to provide suitable relief to the affected”.