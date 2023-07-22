Rajasthan CM Gehlot says PM Modi visiting poll-bound states but not Manipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of refraining from visiting violence-hit Manipur.

“For the first time, I have seen that a Prime Minister is visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections, but not Manipur. It is his government in Manipur, just imagine what would he have said if it was a Congress government there,” CM Gehlot said while speaking to the media at his residence in Jaipur. The Senior Congress leader also criticised PM Modi for allegedly making a reference to incidents in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while commenting on a video of women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur and said that Modi’s remark has hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the CMs of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should take care of the law and order situation in their state, it has hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.

Rajasthan CM also went on to suggest that PM Modi should have held a meeting to review the situation in Manipur.

“If PM Modi could not visit Manipur, he should have called a meeting and reviewed the situation in Manipur,” he said.

This comes after PM Modi on Thursday took note of recent sexual assault on women in Manipur, and appealed to all the Chief Ministers of the states to tighten law and order while mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during his address.

“This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur…the issue of a woman’s honour is above all politics,” PM Modi said while commenting on the Manipur situation ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, a minister in Gehlot Cabinet was sacked hours after he criticised his own government over the recent crime against women in the poll-bound state.

In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, “It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women’s safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan.”

According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Advertisement