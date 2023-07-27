Gehlot accuses PMO of removing his address from Modi event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of removing his pre-schedule three-minute address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event held at Sikar this forenoon.

However, Responding to the allegation, the PMO blamed the CM’s office for the goof-up, saying they were told that he won’t be able to attend.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet.”

Advertisement

Reminding the prime minister about the state government’s stake on the projects he inaugurated, the chief minister tweeted, “The inauguration and foundation laying of 12 medical colleges taking place today is the result of the partnership between the Government of Rajasthan and the Centre. The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Center and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government. I also congratulate everyone on behalf of the state government.”

Gehlot further wrote on his Twitter account, “Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I have made through my speech in this program. I hope that during this 7th Yatra being done in 6 months, you will complete these- 1 To withdraw Agniveer Scheme for Shekhawati youths. 2. Direct Nationalised Bank to start one time settlement for farmers’ loan waive. 3. Allow caste based census. 4. Give central financial assistance to three new districts uner NMC. 5. ERCP should be declared as a National Project”.

In its reply, the PMO India twitter handler: “As per protocol you were duly invited and your speech was also kept. But your office told that you will not be able to attend. Prime Minister @narendramodi You have always been invited and graced your presence during your previous visits to the PM. You are also very welcome in today’s programme. Your name is also prominently mentioned on the plaque related to the development works. If there is no physical problem due to your recent injury, then you must participate in the program and add grace to it.”

After this, Gehlot joined the Sikar event virtually but did not say a word. While the Prime Minister ended by wishing good health to Gehlot, who is ailing for some time and could not come to the event.

Later, Gehlot told a press conference at his residence he did not like the PMO given response and dropped his pre-schedule address in utter confusion or miscommunication.