Our goal is to make every youth of state skilled by 2030: Har CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government is fulfilling the dreams of youth by following the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda. The present state government has provided jobs to youth based on merit.

The state’s goal is to make every youth skilled and financially prosperous by 2030. To achieve this goal, various plans are being implemented with effective steps, said the CM while addressing on Monday the people during an event organized by the Swami Vivekananda Utthan Samiti in village Karasan, Ambala district.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda. On this occasion, the chairman and office bearers of the samiti welcomed the Chief Minister with a bouquet and a memento.

Saini also extended his greetings and best wishes for the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti to the people of the country and state. Our country is known for its festivals, each of which has its own special significance. Swami Vivekananda had worked to bring India’s culture and glory to the world, he said.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, he called on the youth to stay away from drugs. He said that Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration to the youth, which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Saini said that in the last 10 years, the present state government has provided more than 1.71 lakh government jobs to youth based on merit, without any favouritism or corruption. He said that through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, the government has not only provided jobs but also ensured job security for the youth.

The CM also urged the youth to participate in politics. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the youth of the country that to come forward in active politics, because youth are the future of this country.

During his visit, the CM specially stopped his convoy and interacted with the villagers, listening to their issues and complaints. On a complaint regarding electricity, he even directed the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue.