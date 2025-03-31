Country’s youth are the architects of the future: Vijender Gupta

The State-Level ‘Viksit Bharat’ India Youth Parliament was organised on Monday at the Delhi legislative assembly jointly with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Addressing the participants, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stated that the state-level ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament,’ organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, promotes leadership skills, civic participation, and a deep understanding of the democratic process.

He further said that its objective is to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of bringing 100,000 young leaders into Indian politics.

Recalling his student life, Gupta shared his personal experience, mentioning that in 9th grade, he participated in a Youth Parliament where he was appointed as the Health Minister during the Emergency period.

The Speaker said that he had won the Youth Parliament competition and was honoured at Mavalankar Hall, New Delhi, and also reflected that the experience perhaps guided him toward his political journey.

He further stated, “The youth of India are not only beneficiaries of development, but also the architects of its future. This year’s Youth Parliament has been aligned with the vision of Developed India@2047 to prepare a new generation of dynamic, solution-oriented, and policy-aware young leaders.”

Gupta also said, “It is a matter of pride for us that we are living in a time where we have unlimited opportunities to share our ideas and bring positive change in society.”

He emphasised that the youth of today can bring change in every field, and mentioned that one must recognize the capacity to transform the country into a powerful, prosperous, and respected nation.

Lal Singh, Delhi State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and commended the Delhi Assembly for the successful organisation of the Youth Parliament.

MLAs — Dr Anil Goel, Ravinder Singh Negi and Ravikant — were also present on the occasion, and the programme was also attended by Sarvan Kataria, Regional Director of National Service Scheme, retired IPS officer Sanjay Beniwal, Amrit Lugun (Retired IFS Officer) and others.

A total of 30 participants took part in the Youth Parliament, who were selected from district-level youth parliaments organised across various districts of the national capital.

In the state-level competition, Sarthak Arora secured the first position, Lavanya the second position, and Divyanshi Panda the third position.

The winning participants will have the opportunity to participate in the national competition, which will be held in Parliament of India.