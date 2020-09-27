Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at his Mann Ki Baat programme mentioned about the storytelling saying that it has been a part for centuries.

Prime Minister shared an anecdote of storytelling from his life. He said, “Where there is a soul there is a story.”

“History of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. ‘Where there is a soul, there is a story’…. In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We’re proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha and Panch Tantra,” he said.

PM Modi said that our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

“During the time of coronavirus pandemic, our agriculture sector has again shown its prowess, reflecting the strength of our farmers. Our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, if they are strong the country will be strong,” he said.

“The Corona crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer,” he added.

“There is an important tradition of storytelling in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is called Villu Pattu. There are many initiatives making rural stories popular,” he said.

“Find a topic and tell a story on that – every member should pick a topic. It can be about Covid, valour, compassion, bravery or anything else,” PM said.

“I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence, especially between 1857 and 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories,” he said.