Opposition stages walkout during PM’s reply in RS, Chairman Dhankhar says they challenged Constitution

The opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha today.

The opposition MPs said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not allowed to speak. Protesting against this, they engaged in sloganeering against the Prime Minister and staged a walkout.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the INDIA bloc MPs and said that they “challenged the Constitution”.

The opposition members have challenged the Constitution, outraged the spirit of the Constitution, and disregarded the oath they took”, Dhankhar said.

He added that LoP Kharge “insulted” oath to the office by walking out of the Upper House.

“Khargeji insulted oath of the office through the walkout. They (opposition MPs) have made a mockery of the Constitution. I hope they introspect”, said the RS Chairman.

Jagdeep Dhankar also asserted that the LoP was provided with adequate time to speak without any interruptions.

“I urged them the LoP was given adequate time to speak without any interruptions. Today, they did not leave the House behind, they have left behind dignity. Today, they did not show me their back, they showed it to the Constitution of India. They did not insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution that they took”, he said.

He further condemned the walkout by the opposition MPs and said that there can be no “bigger insult” to the Constitution of India.

“There can be no bigger insult to the Constitution of India than this…I condemn their conduct…It is an occasion where they have challenged the Indian Constitution. They outraged the spirit of the Indian Constitution, they disregarded the oath they had undertaken…Indian Constitution is not something to hold in your hands, it is the book to way of life. I hope that they will self-introspect and walk that path of duty”, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the opposition MPs stating that they do not dare to hear the “truth”.

“The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not dare to face the truth, do not dare to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House”, said the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, as the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began, the House condoled the loss of lives in the stampede incident which occurred at a ‘Satsang’ in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

RS LoP Kharge called on the government to enact legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.