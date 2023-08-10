Opposition indulging in politics during calamity, alleges Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing the Opposition BJP of indulging in politics at a time when the state is severely hit by natural calamity, said, “I am pained that the Opposition was doing politics during the hours of disaster and seeking it as an opportunity to remain in news.”

“Our government believes in serving the people without any motive or political gains and we are working for the welfare of the people as a whole,” he said.

It is unfortunate that the state has not received even the first installment of amount towards relief and rehabilitation due to it from the Union government, though the Central team is in the state as of now for the second time, assessing the loss, he said, adding that he hoped that the state will receive its first installment.

He said this during his visit to Kharahan in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Thursday and assured the affected people of the area of adequate assistance.

He stated that the government was standing with all those who have lost their houses completely or partially due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Sukhu announced to provide compensation of Rs One Lakh each to all those, whose houses were partially damaged and stated that the government was considering enhancing the relief amount to those, whose houses have been completely destroyed. Interacting with the people the Chief Minister assured of restoration of roads immediately.

“The government has enhanced the relief amount multifold. The relief amount for partially damaged houses have been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs One Lakh, besides increasing an amount of loss of milch cattle from Rs. 30 thousand to Rs. 55 thousand. The families who have completely lost their land and homes would be relocated to some other place,” he said, adding that despite limited financial resources, the government will extend all possible help to the people affected.

Keeping in mind the transportation of apple produce from the orchards to the markets, temporary routes were being prepared in the areas where the roads were heavily blocked or have caved in, he stated.

Earlier, the chief minster also listened to and interacted with the people at Bhargaon en-route Kharahan. On the demand of the locals, Sh. Sukhu issued directions for the completion of the Kurpan drinking water supply scheme by 25th December. The scheme will also cater to the drinking water requirements of the people of Theog.

He also issued directions for the completion of under construction Chaber road to the concerned authorities.