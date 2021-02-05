In an apparent reference to China’s growing assertiveness against its neighbours in the South China Sea, defence minister Rajnath Singh today said the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world highlighted the need to ensure peace in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“IOR countries have demonstrated mutual respect for a rules-based order and commitment to abide by international law,” he said without directly criticising China which has been involved in disputes with all its neighbours in the disputed sea.

Addressing the IOR defence ministers’ conclave in Bengaluru on the margins of the Aero India 2021, Singh spoke of the various policy initiatives of India to promote trade and tourism among IOR countries through sea link Sagarmala, Project Mausam, and Asia Africa Growth Corridor.

He emphasised the need to take economic, trade, naval cooperation and collaboration further in the region. He said the linked futures of IOR countries depended on how they tackle emerging challenges and leverage opportunities.

Representatives of 27 out of 28 countries in the IOR attended the conclave either physically or in the virtual mode. They included ministers, high commissioners/ ambassadors and other senior officials. Outlining the agenda, the Indian minister said that as the largest nation in the IOR region with a vast coast-line of 7500 kilometre, India has an active role to play for peaceful and prosperous co-existence of all countries.

He stressed that the Indian Ocean was a shared asset and a lifeline to international trade and transport due to its control of major sea-lanes carrying half of the world’s container ships, one third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two thirds of the world’s oil shipments.

Singh identified maritime resources as the key to sustained growth and development of IOR nations in the 21st century. India, he said, was developing a comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness picture in the IOR, which has resulted in signing of technical agreements for sharing of ‘White Shipping Information’.

He added that Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Noncombatant Evacuation (NEO), and Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations were important and highlighted India’s swift response during the cyclones in Mozambique and Madagascar and reaching out to countries through medical teams and medicines.

Singh said Covid vaccine supplies by India under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles have already highlighted the country’s commitment to protect humanity from the pandemic.