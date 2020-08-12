During an encounter by security forces, a soldier was killed while another was injured as they brought down a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “One unidentified terrorist was also killed as the security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama. Further details shall follow.”

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway. The killed soldier’s identity is yet to be ascertained . While, the killed terrorist’s affiliation and identity too is yet to be found out, they added.

Security forces launched a search operation with specific tip off about the presence of terrorists in that area. They cordoned off the Kamrazipora area during the night.

The encounter started after the terrorists opened heavy fire on the police and other security forces, injuring two soldiers as they saw the joint team of police and army approach their hideout.

The injured security personnel were moved to the Army hospital for treatment, where one of them died, said officials.

The security forces found an AK rifle and a few grenades from the encounter site, and the search operation is still underway, according to officials.