Onam 2023: Kerala’s capital city decked up with lights, streets illuminate traditional and cultural gaiety

With the onset of the traditional harvest festival Onam, the state capital is celebrating the festival with traditional gaiety with this year’s theme ‘Onam, Oru Eenam’ (Onam, the symphony of harmony).

Visuals show the city decorated with lights and people meandering through the vivid and busy streets.

The enchanting festivities of Onam, a significant cultural celebration in the state of Kerala, have graced the calendar from August 20 to August 31 this year.

The ten-day-long Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam celebrations, which marks the return of the revered King Mahabali, also known as Maveli, carries an air of with excitement and jubilation.

This vibrant festival is an emblem of Kerala’s rich heritage and cultural splendor.

The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali and Vamana.

To welcome Mahabali, people start constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses.

Unique food items are prepared at home and distributed to others on the festival and one of the highlights of the Onam celebrations is the preparation of Onasadya, a special vegetarian feast.

Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. This is a harvest celebration.

In Kerala, Onam is celebrated to remember the exemplary governance under the leadership of daitya monarch Mahabali, a mythological ruler who once governed Kerala.

According to tradition, the devas and gods plotted to terminate Mahabali’s rule because they were jealous of his popularity and authority. They dispatched Vamana to earth as a dwarf Brahmin, who stomped Mahabali to the patala (netherworld).

This is a significant occasion for merchants as well. People spend money on purchases. Shops also offer large discounts to attract clients. Kerala is celebrating for the next ten days.

Floral carpets are made by women dressed in traditional saris. They assemble and sing a well-known song in honour of the occasion.