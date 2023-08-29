Traditional fervour and gaiety mark Onam in Kerala

Onam, the traditional annual harvest and cultural festival of Kerala was celebrated throughout the state with much fanfare. On Tuesday, ThiruOnam, the second day of the festival, was celebrated with traditional fervour, gaiety and splendour.

People wearing new clothes (Onakkodi) visited temples and offered prayers early in the morning. All major temples, including the famous hill shrine of Lord Ayappa at Sabarimala, Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayour and Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a heavy rush of devotees

Children and youngsters decorated their houses with colourful “pookkalam” (floral carpets) in various designs and colours – Dramatic decorations made of flowers are put on display in the front courtyard of the house.

Onam is marked by happiness, excitement and enjoyment among all sections of the people. It is celebrated by Malayalis not only in Kerala but across the world.

Onam is celebrated during the Malayalam month of ‘Chingam’, which falls in the period of August-September, and honours mythological King Mahabali – whose reign witnessed the golden era of Kerala. According to legends, the great king visits his subjects from the nether world on the day of ThiruOnam

Although the festival originated in Hindu tradition, it is celebrated by people cutting across religious lines with equal fervour. One of the highlights of Onam is the sumptuous feast served on the occasion called Ona Sadya. It is an occasion when all family members come together to celebrate.

The legend behind Onam is that once a demon king, Mahabali ruled Kerala. People were happy under his rule, as he was very humble and just. But upset about his popularity, gods approached Lord Vishnu for help. Vishnu took the incarnation of ‘Vamana, one of the 10 avatars, to banish the king.

Lord Vishnu disguised himself as a dwarf and a poor Brahmin called Vamana went to the king and asked for a piece of land measuring three feet. The king readily agreed, but little Vamana grew dramatically big and covered the kingdom in his first feet and the rest of the universe in second. With no space left for the third, Mahabali offered his head for it.

But before going to the nether world he asked Lord Vishnu for a boon to be allowed to visit his erstwhile people and country once every year to which Vishnu granted Mahabali the right to visit his people and his kingdom every year during Onam.

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who greeted Malayalees on the occasson of Onam. In her message, President Murmu said the festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar,in his message said, Onam is a celebration of unity, harvest and cultural richness, binding communities in a tapestry of traditions.

“Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival that beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala,” Prime Minister Modi said in his message. The Prime Minister wished for good health, unparalleled happiness and immense prosperity in life to all Malayalees