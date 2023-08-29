President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to people on Onam

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to people in Kerala on the occasion of Onam, saying that on this auspicious occasion, we express our gratitude to the mother nature for the countless bounties.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all.”

The ten-day-long Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam celebrations, which mark the return of the revered King Mahabali, also known as Maveli, carry an air of excitement and jubilation.

This vibrant festival is an emblem of Kerala’s rich heritage and cultural splendour.

The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali and Vamana.

To welcome Mahabali, people started constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses.

Unique food items are prepared at home and distributed to others on this occasion and one of the highlights of the Onam celebrations is the preparation of Onasadya, a special vegetarian feast.

Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. This is a harvest celebration.

In Kerala, Onam is celebrated to remember the exemplary governance under the leadership of daitya monarch Mahabali, a mythological ruler who once governed Kerala.

According to tradition, the devas and gods plotted to terminate Mahabali’s rule because they were jealous of his popularity and authority. They sent Vamana to earth as a dwarf Brahmin, who stomped Mahabali to the patala (netherworld).

This is a significant occasion for merchants as well. People spend money on purchases. Shops also offer large discounts to attract clients. Kerala is celebrating for the next ten days.

Floral carpets are made by women dressed in traditional saris. They gather and sing a well-known song in honour of the occasion.