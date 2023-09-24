On Nishikant Dubey’s PM remarks claim, Danish Ali’s counter: Why BJP MPs were laughing then?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Sunday demanded action against another BJP MP Nishikatn Dubey for accusing him of instigating Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha by using “unpardonable” words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP’s South Delhi MP on Thursday abused Ali in the Lok Sabha. The BSP leader wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri for what he termed was an act of “verbal lynching”.

Amid the uproar over Bidhuri’s remarks, another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that it was Ali who first provoked Bidhuri by making “highly objectionable and derogatory remarks against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

Reacting to Dubey’s allegations, Danish Ali said that a BJP MP verbally lynched him inside the Parliament and now trying to do the same thing outside.

“If what Nishikant Dubey is saying is true, there must be a video of the same… Is it true that all the BJP MPs were sitting and laughing there? This means that they did not come in support of the PM… They did my verbal lynching on the house… Now they are trying to lynch me outside…,” Ali said in a press conference in Delhi.

The BSP MP called for inquiry into Dubey’s claims and asked the Speaker to take an action against him as well.

“I request the (Lok Sabha) speaker that this should be inquired because this is one more matter of breach of privilege. I demand action be taken against Nishikant Dubey for what he has written…,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Bihduri has reportedly refused to speak on the issue. He has not come out with any clarification on his remarks against the BSP MP. However, he was scolded by the Speaker and issued a showcause notice by BJP national president JP Nadda.