On BJP’s ‘hawala’ attack, Baghel’s comeback: ‘They can’t fight polls on their own, so taking ED help’

Taking a sharp dig at the BJP over its Mahadev betting app allegations, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the saffron party can’t fight elections on its, therefore, taking help from central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking to NDTV, Baghel said, “It is clear that the BJP cannot fight on its own, therefore seeking the help of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department (IT) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).”

His remarks came after BJP launched a scathing attack against the Congress and Baghel over the alleged use of Hawala money related to the Mahadev betting app for election campaign.

The BJP alleged that the ED has nabbed a courier with Rs 5 crore, who later told them that Mahadev betting app promoters had asked him to deliver the money to Baghel. According to the ED, the courier has revealed that Baghel was given an amount worth Rs 508 crore to Baghel for election campaign. The ED has sought the remand of the courier and told the court that his claims need to be corroborated by the agency.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Baghel said, “Whoever has sent the courier, why aren’t you (BJP) catching him? Why is that person not being arrested? This means that the person responsible has colluded with both the BJP and the ED.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress party also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in “partnership” with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) , saying the party will take this issue to the “court of the people” and they will get a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Questioning the timing of the ED’s statement with less than a week left for the first phase of the Assembly polls, the Congress said that it will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and also exploring all legal options in this regard. The party also termed it “vendetta politics”.

“This is a clear cut strategy to try to damage the image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. This type of tactics is not going to serve the purpose, people are not fools, they know about the BJP’s tactics. They are in panic situation, they know they are loosing the ground. We are very clear that we will go to the people and take this issue to the court of the people,” senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal said.

Referring to the ED’s statement, he said: “Interestingly, ED’s official statement is saying some so called person arrested given a statement that Chief Minister took money but all has to be investigated . Without investigation, the ED is taking an statement of an arrested person and giving it into the public during the course of the election. We will approach the ECI and also exploring all legal options.” “We have a simple question for the Central government. What stopped you from taking action against the Mahadev app? Basically, it is operating from Dubai or so. It is clearly in your domain. Why are you not taking action against this app,” he asked. In response to a question , Venugopal said, “Everybody know from where the entire election funds are circulated by the BJP in every states (during polls). We are starving for the funds.”