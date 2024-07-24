Odisha’s annual yield of crops, pulses lower than national average

The annual yield of various crops in Odisha is lower than the national average with the rice yield remaining 19 per cent lower than all India level.

Similarly, there is 61 per cent yield gap in case of pulses in comparison to national average, according to the Odisha Economic Survey (2022 23) report tabled before the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

There is a need to increase yield and improve efficiency to increase farmers’ income, report said pointing out that the State has been promoting millets cultivation and consumption under Odisha Millet Mission since 2017-18 with the encouragement of Government of India.

Millet production in Odisha has increased by 47.3 percent in 2022-23. Since implementation of Odisha Millet Mission, millet production in the state has increased by 121 per cent between 2017-18 and 2022-23, it said.

Food grains production in Odisha has reached 141.4 lakh MT in 2022-23 by growing 24.2 per cent from 113.8 lakh MT in 2021-22 while the State is the 5th largest rice producer in the country with 7 per cent share in total rice production in India as of 2021-22.

Agriculture credit disbursement has increased from Rs 8520 crores in 2011-12 to Rs 54717 crores in 2022-23.

There is also an increase in irrigation potential created (IPC) in Odisha from 50 lakh ha. to 69.2 lakh ha between 2013-14 to 2022-23.

Odisha has witnessed growth in livestock and fisheries production, contributing to both food security and economic development. Meat production in the state has increased to 226.9 thousand MT in 2022-23 against 216.2 thousand metric tons in 2021-22.

Milk Production in Odisha has increased to 24.8 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in 2022-23 from 24.0 LMT in 2021-22. However, per capita availability of milk and eggs in State is lower than all India average. There is a need to focus on increasing milk production through increasing yield and promotion of organized milk sector. Further, commercial poultry sector needs to be focused to increase egg production and availability of eggs in the State.

Fish production has reached 10.5 lakh tones in 2022-23 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent from 4.4 lakh tones in 2014-15. The per-capita annual consumption of fish in the state increased from 11.06 kg in 2014-15 to 17.73 kg in 2022-23.

Total exports of fish to foreign countries and other states have increased at a CAGR of 11.2 per cent from 115.6 thousand MT in 2014-15 to 270.6 in 2022-23.

However, in comparison to other states, Odisha has immense potential to increase fish production so that it can be the leading Fish exporting State in the country, the survey report suggested.