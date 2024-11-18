Odisha officer throws Rs 10 lakh on neighbour’s terrace to thwart vigilance raid

An officer of the Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, who allegedly amassed ill-gotten wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, threw away bundles of currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh on a neighbour’s terrace here to thwart a raid by the anti-corruption vigilance department on Monday.

“On seeing the vigilance team, Subash Chandra Panda, Deputy General Manager, Eng (Civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation threw away Rs 10 lakh from his triple storeyed building to terrace of neighbour’s building and the amount Rs 10 lakh was recovered by the team of Odisha Vigilance,” the vigilance directorate said in a statement.

The state vigilance sleuths unearthed two multistoried buildings, including one triple-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, approximately 1 kg gold, four plots, cash to the tune of Rs 13 lakh, one benami car and other items during simultaneous house searches at the properties linked to Panda, Deputy General Manager, Eng. (Civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur Division, it further said.

