Naveen Patnaik files nomination for BJD President’s post for 9th consecutive term

Leader of Opposition in Odisha State Legislative Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, filed nomination for the post of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) national president for the ninth consecutive term at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Patnaik filed his nomination in the presence of senior party leaders and State Returning Officer Pratap Deb. He was reportedly the sole candidate to have filed the nomination.

Advertisement

With no challenger, Patnaik is set to become the BJD President once again.

The nomination coincided with the death anniversary of his father and BJD icon Biju Patnaik.

Advertisement

After filing his nomination, Naveen Patnaik posted a video of him paying tributes to his father, late Biju Patnaik, at the Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar.

“I pay tribute to the great public figure Biju Babu, on his death anniversary. Let us build a prosperous and proud Odisha on the path shown by him,” the former Odisha CM wrote in a post on X.

In another social media post earlier today, Patnaik said Biju Babu was a great public figure and his fearless life continues to inspire crores of Odias.

“His fearless life, indomitable courage are an inspiration to crores of Odias. The mantra he gave to live with the people and work for the people will always inspire us to serve the four and a half crore Odisha people,” he added.