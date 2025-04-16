Vijender Gupta praises Odisha, says his heart filled with spirituality in Puri

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who is on a visit to Odisha on Wednesday, praised the city of Puri, saying that his heart was filled with spirituality in the sacred place.

Gupta expressed that great saints of Sanatan culture have walked this land, as it is the same place where Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya established the Govardhan Peeth.

“Among the four principal pilgrimage sites, the darshan of Lord Jagannath brings immense joy. I pray for the welfare of the world and good health for all,” Gupta added.

The delegation led by Gupta later visited the renowned heritage Village of Raghurajpur, where they explored the Gurukul founded by Padma Shri Guru Maguni Das and engaged with traditional artisans.

Gupta appreciated their intricate palm-leaf artworks and encouraged the artistes to continue preserving this unique cultural heritage.

Earlier in the day, Gupta, along with his wife Shobh Vijender, his delegation, and BJP MP Sambit Patra, offered prayers at the revered Lord Jagannath Temple.

Gupta paid floral tributes and prayed for the well-being of the nation and humanity.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker and his delegation during his visit to Odisha, also received a warm welcome from Sambit Patra.

The meeting featured an in-depth exchange on legislative matters, particularly focusing on the Delhi Assembly’s recent initiatives and the implementation of the e-Vidhan system.

Patra lauded the Speaker’s leadership, commending the successful conduct of the two sessions of the Eighth Legislative Assembly and the progressive reforms introduced in its functioning.

He appreciated Gupta’s contributions towards strengthening constitutional practices within the assembly as commendable.

Meanwhile, Gupta, along with the Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and other people from the Delhi Assembly, are on a visit to Odisha to observe the e-Vidhansabha application NeVA, in a bid to learn important aspects that will be useful in the implementation of the system in Delhi.