Covid Cases: The State recorded 57 new COVID-19 on Friday as against 59 cases at 0.64% test positivity rate (TPR), said health and family welfare department officials.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,751, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 12 cases topped the daily Covid tally.

At least seven districts- Jharsuguda, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Malkangiri and Gajapati – turned Covid-free on Wednesday with no active cases.

The death toll remained static at 9,202 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far. A total of 73 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are now 465 active cases, of which 92 are in Sundargarh district and 52 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 0.64 per cent as the cases were detected out of 8,816 samples tested. A total of 5 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients account for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.74% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 14 districts of the State while the remaining 16 districts did not report any cases.