J&K: 4 IAF personnel injured as terrorists open fire on vehicle

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured when two vehicles of their convoy were on Saturday attacked by terrorists in the border district of Poonch.

Reports said that the vehicles came under heavy terrorist fire while they were passing through Surankote area of Jammu division.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to a nearby military hospital.

Reinforcements of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army, special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police and central para-military forces have cordoned the area.

This is the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the border region that witnessed several casualties of soldiers in terror attacks last year. Security forces have cordoned the area and a search operation has been launched.