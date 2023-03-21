In a universal healthcare initiative, the State Government has expanded the range of free diagnostic services for the entire population of the State regardless of income parameter.

All are entitled to get these free services in Government hospitals and Health Sub-centres. There is no bar on economic criteria for availing free service, Minister Health and Family Welfare Niranjan Pujari said.

The free diagnostic services are assured under the NIDAAN Scheme launched in 2018 by the Government. The Medical College and Hospitals (M C&Hs) will provide 221 types of pathological tests free of cost.

The list of essential diagnostic tests will be modified keeping in view the State’s priority and diseases burden from time to time. Now, the district headquarter hospitals would provide 146 types of tests, the sub-divisional hospitals would provide 121 types of tests, the community health centres (CHCs) would provide 103 types of tests, primary health centres (PHCs) would provide 65 types of tests.

Besides, the sub-centres would provide 16 categories of diagnostic tests free of cost to all patients, said Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit.

The specialty and high-end pathological tests would be provided through credible outsource agencies selected through Gem tender.

The selected agency would establish required sample collection centres at District, Sub-division, Block, CHC and PHC level. The heads of the government health facilities were asked to display the list of assured diagnostic services at prominent places of their respective institutions for public information and awareness.

The quality of free diagnostic services would be ensured through “appropriate external and internal quality control measures” as per national quality assurance standards, she added.