NPG under PM GatiShakti discusses five key infra projects

The 76th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti was convened to evaluate project alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the National Master Plan (NMP).

The NPG evaluated all five projects from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronized implementation of projects.

These projects were related to the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and the meeting was held under the chairpersonship of the Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur.

Varanasi – Deen Dayal Upadhyay section 3rd & 4th Line:

The Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay section of the Howrah-Delhi main line of the Indian Railway is a double electrified passenger and goods line, slated for expansion with the addition of third and fourth lines.

This brownfield project with an approx. length of 16.72 km addresses the increasing traffic congestion and aims to improve capacity and average speeds that will help in improving operational efficiency for both coaching and freight trains.

The new lines, designed for a speed of up to 160 kmph, will run parallel to the existing route.

Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa Double Line:

This section of the Mumbai-Howrah trunk route in Chhattisgarh will see a significant upgrade with a new 277.917 km double line. This project will expand capacity from Kharsia Junction (Bilaspur-Jharsuguda section) to Parmalkasa (Durg-Nagpur section), with a connection to Naya Raipur at 186.65 km from Kharsia, improving transportation and operational efficiency.

The primary goal is to alleviate severe congestion on current lines, where existing capacity utilization is more than 100%. The new line is crucial for easing these capacity constraints and supporting future traffic growth, especially with expected increases in coal, iron, food grain, fertilizers, and cement traffic from nearby areas.

The project will support 8 passenger trains and 19-27 freight trains, highlighting its strategic importance for the region’s transportation network.

Widening of NH-202 in Nagaland:

The proposed enhancement of NH-202 with a length of approx. 244km in the state of Nagaland aims to improve connectivity across five important districts: Mokokchung, Tuensang, Shamator, Kiphire, and Phek.

This project will extend to NH-702B at Km 90.450 in Tuensang District Town, providing vital connectivity to the Myanmar border and strengthening Indo-Myanmar trade.

Its strategic importance lies in its proximity to the international border, facilitating access to international trade centers via the Akhegwo-Avangknu and Dan sub-centers and the District HQ Noklak.

The project road will offer an alternative route connecting Manipur and Moreh without passing through Imphal City, significantly enhancing regional accessibility.

Key geographic locations connected by this road include Mokokchung, Tuensang, Zunheboto, Shamator, Kiphire, and Phek, linking these areas with major economic nodes like the Mega Food Parks at Dimapur and the SEZs at Dimapur and Wokha.

It will also play a vital role in significantly enhancing Indo-Myanmar trade and catalyzing the overall development of Nagaland and its neighboring States.

Two-laning of NH-715A:

The proposed road development project on NH-715A spans from Basnaghat in Morigaon District in the state of Assam to the Indo-Bhutan border near Samrang, covering a total length of 91.48km. This stretch includes improvements from Basnaghat (near Morigaon) to Samrang (Indo-Bhutan Border) via Balugaon (near Kharupetia on NH-15) of NH-715A in the state of Assam.

NH-715A connects with two major national highways: NH-27, running east-west across India from Porbandar to Silchar, and NH-15, linking Baihata in Assam to Wakro in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project includes constructing a new two-lane road with paved shoulders and improving the existing single/intermediate lane sections. It also aims to facilitate trade and logistics between India and Bhutan.

The bridge over the Brahmaputra River will open new avenues for commerce, particularly benefiting agricultural producers in Morigaon and Darrang by easing the transportation of goods to markets.

Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road in Manipur

The project proposed widening and improvement of the existing Shangshak to Tengnoupal road on NH-102A into a 2-lane with a hard shoulder having a length of 188.8 km with a designed speed of 40-50 kmph in the State of Manipur. The project aims to address the region’s social, economic, and logistical needs.

The project road will connect with NH-102 and NH-202, linking the State capital Imphal to major towns such as Ukhrul and Tengnoupal.

The alignment has been optimized to consider the multimodal impact and integrate with ongoing border road projects, including the Nampisha and Tengnoupal connections via ‘Sjangshak-Nampisha Road’ and NH-102.