88th meet of NPG under PM GatiShakti evaluates 11 projects

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday said the 88th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShalti has evaluated 11 key infrastructure projects including Road and Railway.

The meeting chaired by E Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to evaluate infrastructure projects in the Road, Railway, Information Technology and Metro sectors, focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP), it said.

Informing that the NPG evaluated 11 projects, the Ministry said of these include seven related to Road, two Railway, one each of Information Technology and Metro. These projects were evaluated for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and intermodal coordination.

These initiatives are expected to boost logistical efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits across regions, it said.

According to the communiqué issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, out of the seven projects of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) evaluated included 4 lane NH from Kishanganj – Bahadurganj, Greenfield Regional Expressway from Girmapur village (on NH-65) in Sangareddy district to Choutuppal (on NH-65), Six Lane Connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road (Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar Junction), Jaipur Northern Ring Road and 6 Lane Zirakpur Bypass including 3 level interchange at both ends.

The two projects of the Ministry of Railways evaluated during the meeting are New BG Line from Bhagalpur to Jamalpur and doubling line between Aurangabad-Parbhani stations.

As per the statement, the National Knowledge Network (NKN) Phase-II, which is an advanced high-speed network initiative by the Government of India, aimed at strengthening the backbone of national research, education and e-Governance infrastructure was also evaluated. The network facilitates seamless connectivity for research institutions, universities and government departments, ensuring uninterrupted access to data resources and digital platforms.

The GIFT City Metro Corridor, having length of 7.585 km and to be implemented in two phases to enhance urban mobility for the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gujarat was also evaluated.