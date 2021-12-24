Now rift in poll-bound Uttarakhand unit of Congress after Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

After witnessing rift in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh units of Congress, the party is now facing escalating tensions in the poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Former Uttrakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s recent tweets clearly indicate the rift in Uttarakhand Congress. A high-level meeting of Congress Uttrakhand leaders led by Rawat has been called by the Congress high command in the national capital today.

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Pritam Singh before the high-level meeting said, “Today we have been called by the party leadership. Will follow the instructions accordingly. Won’t be commenting on Harish Rawat Ji’s tweets…There is no dispute in the party.”

Singh further said, “Harish Rawat ji is our senior leader. I don’t want to make any comments on his tweets. Party leadership has called the meeting. Whatever guidelines will be given we will follow them. All the Congress members will follow that.”

Singh asserted that there are no clashes within the party and the state unit is working under the guidance of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“In 2022 we will definitely win the Assembly polls. I can’t comment anything on Harish ji’s tweets. I am a small leader who performs his duties which are given by the High command. I don’t get upset with anyone. I don’t know the agenda of the meeting which has been called in Delhi today. We are going to party high command where discussions will be held on many issues,” added Singh.

According to sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Harish Rawat after his tweet.

Today’s meeting of Uttarakhand Congress leaders led by Rawat holds significance following Harish Rawat’s veiled attack on the Congress leadership on Wednesday saying “nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet”.

Rawat through his tweets on Wednesday had expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that thought has been crossing his mind that “it is time to rest”.

“Isn’t it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organizational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role,” Rawat had said in a tweet.

“There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet,” he added.

Rawat had also cited lines associated with Gita.

“And then quietly in a corner of my mind, a voice is erupting, ‘na denyam, na palaynam’ (one who does not bow or flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation,” he had said.

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party’s face for the elections in Uttarakhand.

The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year.

Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

However, party leaders have so far said that the polls will be held under “collective leadership”.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due for early next year.