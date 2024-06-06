Now assembly bypolls in UP after 10 MLAs elected to LS

Uttar Pradesh is poised for mini assembly elections now after 10 legislators were elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from the state.

Altogether 16 legislators had contested the polls, but 7 of them were not successful in achieving the success.

Of the 13 MLAs and three MLCs who contested the LS polls, nine MLAs and one MLC won the elections.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of India will apparently hold bypolls within two months after the new Lok Sabha members resign from their legislatorship.

Prominent among those MLAs elected were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a sitting MLA from Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district, who secured victory from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

UP’s PWD minister and MLC Jitin Prasada secured victory from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat.

BJP’s Anoop Pradhan Valmiki, Minister of State for Revenue in the Yogi government, won from Hathras Reserved seat. Anoop Pradhan is MLA from Khair reserved seat of Aligarh district. Similarly, Ghaziabad MLA Dr Atul Garg had won as BJP candidate from Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat.

SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad from Milkipur reserved seat defeated sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh on Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya.

SP MLA Ziaur Rehman from Kundarki, in Moradabad district, secured victory from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat. Senior SP leader and former minister Lalji Verma, MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar district, won the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

BJP MLA from the Phulpur assembly seat Praveen Patel won from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Prayagraj district. NISHAD party MLA Vinod Kumar Bind from Majhawan assembly constituency won from the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

RLD MLA from Meerapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district, Chandan Chauhan, won the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat.

The 4 MLAs who lost were State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, who contested from Mainpuri ; SP MLA from Lucknow(Central) Ravidas Mehrotra lost from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat; BJP MLA from Nehtaur, Om Kumar, lost from Nagina seat and Congress MLA Virendra Chaudhary, elected from Pharenda assembly seat, lost from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat.

The MLCs who lost are BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli and BSP’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar from Hardoi.