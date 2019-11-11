The Election Commission of India has issued the notice for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday. In the second phase, 20 Assembly seats will go for polls on December 7 and the last date for filing the nominations is November 18.

As per the notification, the existing Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand will continue till January 5, 2020, unless dissolved earlier.

For the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, the elections will be held in five phases, beginning November 30. The results for the elections will be announced on December 23.

The constituences going for the polls in the phase two of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST).

The last day of withdrawal of the nominations for the second phase is November 21.