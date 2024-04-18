Ensure all amenities at polling booths: ECI directive on eve of first phase polling

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday directed all the observers to ensure all amenities for voters, especially to combat the heat, at the polling stations contained during polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha (LS) elections tomorrow.

The direction of the poll panel came during a meeting by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu with 250 observers of the second phase of LS elections.

During the meeting, the CEC asked all the observers to strictly ensure that no inducements are offered close to the voting of the second phase, forces are optimally utilised and law and order are kept under strict watch.

He directed preparedness for polling in all the constituencies well in advance and ensured a level playing field for all the stakeholders i.e. candidates and political parties.

Directions were also given to ensure that the Central forces/state police forces are utilised judiciously to maintain neutrality and that their deployment is not favouring any political party/candidate; to oversee robust security arrangements at the EVM strong rooms and ensure the presence of authorised agents of all candidates.

Among others include setting up of voter assistance booths at all the polling stations for the convenience of voters, special facilitation for differently abled, physically challenged, women, elderly, and leprosy-affected voters, etc.

Voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across these states/ Union Territories along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) will take place on 26th April.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.