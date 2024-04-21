TMC candidate Mahua Moitra accused of MCC violations, ECI seeks explanation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received complaints against Trinamul Congress (TMC) candidate Mahua Moitra for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a formal complaint with the ECI regarding Ms. Moitra’s purported use of a government vehicle and the erection of campaign stages in restricted areas. Ms. Moitra, accompanied by party leaders, visited the district collectorate office in Krishnagar yesterday to submit her nomination papers before the district magistrate and district election officer.

However, controversy arose when it was reported that she utilised a government vehicle upon leaving the premises, an act deemed to be in violation of MCC regulations. Additionally, the BJP accused Ms. Moitra of erecting election campaign stages in Public Works Department (PWD) areas, numbering at least 10 according to their complaint. They urged prompt removal of these stages, citing breach of electoral norms. In response to these allegations, Arun Prasad, the district magistrate and district election officer, stated, “We have received a complaint from ECI. Necessary explanation is being sought from the concerned parties. Based on reports, appropriate action as per the guidelines of ECI will be initiated by the district magistrate and district election officer.”

Ms. Moitra visited the District Election Officer yesterday to submit her nomination. Following the filing of her papers, she emerged from the office accompanied by her party leaders and boarded a vehicle (bearing registration number WB 52BK 7500), alongside Tarannum Mir Sultana, the sabhadhipati of Nadia Zilla Parishad. The allegations against Ms. Moitra come at a crucial juncture in the electoral process, adding fuel to the already intense political climate in Krishnagar.

Advertisement