Shiv Sena on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, one which the party has termed as a “non-political, courtesy visit”.

Shiv Sena leaders Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor amid the impasse on government formation in Maharashtra, which entered its 11th day today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raut said that the Shiv Sena was “not responsible” for the standoff.

“We kept our talk forward. He heard us. We just wanted to tell him that the government is not being formed, and for ensuing confusion, we are not responsible,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Whoever has the mandate, will form the government. I cannot advise the governor. He will take his own decision,” he added.

The meeting comes on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi.

The meeting took place at a time when the BJP is said to have actively opened back-channel talks with NCP and simultaneously procured unofficial support of five Independent and one MLA from a smaller party.

The Chief Minister’s Office in Maharashtra, however, insisted the meeting was not between a top BJP leader and the BJP President, but between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister.

According to Maharashtra CMO, the meeting is to draw the attention of Shah to the farmers’ woes in the state due to unseasonal rain. Fadnavis’s office insisted it was a meeting to extract a relief package for the farmers of Maharashtra from Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leaders’ meeting with the Governor comes on the heels of Sanjay Raut claiming that the party would soon have its chief minister with the support of “170 MLAs.”

While Raut continued taking sharp barbs at the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence that the impasse will end soon and a new government will be in place.

It is learnt that the Shiv Sena has reached out to the NCP. However, the Sharad Pawar-led party has chosen to maintain silence and has asserted that the people’s mandate is for them to sit in the opposition.

The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a tussle since the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised demand for the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The BJP has rejected both the demands, which resulted in the formal power talks, which are yet to take off, hitting a wall. In a column published in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” on Sunday, Raut indirectly blamed the “arrogance” of the BJP for the current political scenario.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing tussle for power, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the state may head for President’s rule if the new government is not in place by November 7 as the tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

Reacting on the remarks, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned if the President’s rule remark was a threat to the elected MLAs.