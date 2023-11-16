With Gehlot, Pilot by his side, Rahul Gandhi says Congress ‘united, will sweep Rajasthan polls’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said that his party is united in Rajasthan and will sweep the forthcoming state assembly elections. With CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot by his side, Rahul Gandhi said that they are not only together but also united.

“We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress is finding it hard to project a united house following Sachin Pilot’ revolt against Rajasthan CM Gehlot. Pilot, an aspirant of the top job in Rajasthan, even led a march that directly questioned CM Gehlot’s resolve to fight the corruption.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot seen together with Rahul Gandhi, in Jaipur. Rahul Gandhi says, “We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win.” pic.twitter.com/sWezSuuv0X — ANI (@ANI) 5Etfw”>November 16, 2023

However, after concerted efforts from the top Congress leadership, they managed to calm down Pilot and projected a united house ahead of the polls.

Pilot has also said that the issues with the Rajasthan CM has been resolved and they will fight the elections together and win it.

Yesterday, Ashok Gehlot also shared a photograph with Sachin Pilot and KC Venugopal and captioned – “Together, we are winning again.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Jaipur on a personal visit to avoid air pollution in Delhi, will address poll rallies in Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts.

Elections to the 199 of 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be held on November 25. Death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunner postponed elections on one seat.

The results will be declared on December 3 after counting of votes.